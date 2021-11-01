PRESS RELEASE

November 1, 2021

Print

Los Banos , CA — LOS BANOS, Calif. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting an ATLAS (Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations) open house with VFW Post 2487 on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free and open to all Veterans, their family members and caregivers. Lunch provided.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 01, 2021

VA and VFW to host ATLAS open house

Open house will provide Veterans the opportunity to see what ATLAS has to offer

The open house will showcase the private appointment space at Post 2487 in Los Banos, where Veterans enrolled in care at the VA Central California Health Care System can have video visits with their VA providers. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch a demonstration of a video visit using the ATLAS site’s state-of-the-art telehealth equipment.

“We are excited to show the Veterans in Los Banos and surrounding communities what ATLAS has to offer,” said Medical Center Director Charles O. Benninger. “The initiative provides Veterans with the high-quality care they need. It’s a great way to serve Veterans who live far from our VA facilities, have limited internet access, or have unreliable transportation.”

ATLAS sites offer services that do not require hands-on exams, such as primary care, mental health care, and specialty services. Establishing these points of care closer to Veterans’ homes is a priority, as they reduce obstacles and increase access to care.

VA’s Anywhere to Anywhere initiative, which works to better serve the more than 9 million Veterans who receive care through VA — no matter where they live. In addition to the Los Banos site, there are eleven other operational ATLAS sites across the country: Asheboro, North Carolina; Athens, Texas; Boone, North Carolina; Eureka, Montana; Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; Howell, Michigan; Keokuk, Iowa; Linesville, Pennsylvania; Gowanda, New York; Springfield, Virginia; and Wickenburg, Arizona.

To learn more about ATLAS, visit VA’s Office of Connected Care website.