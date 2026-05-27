VA Central California Health Care System receives top marks in 2026 CMS report

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2026

Fresno, CA - VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS) announced today that it received a five-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report. This is an improvement from last year’s four-star rating.

CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of five, indicates better performance along these quality measures.

“Earning a five-star rating from CMS reflects the dedication our entire team brings to caring for Veterans every day,” said Froy Garza, Executive Director of VA Central California Health Care System. “As the only five-star hospital in the Central Valley, this recognition reinforces our commitment to providing safe, timely, high-quality care, and we are proud to contribute to VA’s tradition of excellence nationwide.”

Nationwide, 78% of VA hospitals that received a rating, received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating of four or five stars in 2026.

This is the fourth consecutive year that VA has outperformed non-VA care, and the second year in a row that no VA hospital received a one-star rating. The percentage of VA hospitals receiving four or five stars has grown dramatically in the last two years:

2023, 67%

2024, 58%

2025, 77%

2026, 78%

View the star ratings for each facility and methodology for the ratings.

For more information, please contact Claudia Solis in the VACCHCS Public Affairs Office at Claudia.Solis@va.gov or 559-573-4616.

This year’s CMS report is just one example of how VA is working better for Veterans. Among other improvements, VA has: