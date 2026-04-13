Stress Resources
Struggling with stress? VA has resources that can help.
Mental Health
Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Groups:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Stress
- Anger
- Emotion Regulation Sleep
- Nightmares
- Substance Use Interpersonal Effectiveness
Please speak to your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator or BHIP provider for more information and referral options:
Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHJ) Classes:
Stress Management Group: (8 weeks)
Focusing on the mind-body connection as it relates to PTSD, chronic pain, addiction, depression, anxiety, anger and frustration.
Grief and Loss: (6 weeks)
Coping with grief related to loss of a loved one.
Sleep Class: (6 weeks)
Optimizing thoughts and behaviors to improve sleep.
Mood Boost: (6 weeks)
Improving mood by problem-solving, behavioral activation, activity/mood tracking and building better habits to improve mood.
Lifestyle- Let's reset: (4 weeks)
Focuses on the mind-body connection to lifestyle behaviors such as poor diet, increased alcohol intake, smoking and low exercise that contribute to physical and mental health issues such as chronic pain, insomnia, obesity, diabetes, depression and anxiety.
Please speak to your Primary Care Provider/ PACT team for more information and referrals.
Chaplain Service
Spiritual Support and Counseling:
Individual care for spiritual support.
Volunteer Services
Compassionate Contact Corps:
Volunteers call Veterans 1-2 times per week for 15-60 minutes to provide support and social interaction.
Chaplain Service
Spiritual Support and Counseling:
Individual care for spiritual support.
Social Work
Caregiver Support Program:
Promotes health and wellbeing for our Veterans' family caregivers through education, resources, support and services.
Homeless Veterans Programs:
Health care for homeless veterans. Call: 559-225-6100, ext. 5764 or walk in Mon-Fri 9:00am-3:00pm
Help For Homeless Veterans Hotline:
Call (877) 4AID-VET or 877-424-3838
Recreational Therapy
Break the Barriers:
Free adaptive sports including: Archery, Air Rifle, Biathlon, Boot Camp, Swimming Track & Field, Table Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Tennis, Taekwondo, Dance.
Creative Arts:
Express yourself through creative arts with our recreational therapy team.
Chair Yoga:
Improve flexibility, increase strength, reduce pain.
Whole Health
Health Coaching:
Individualized coaches that help you gain control of your health and optimize well-being
Healing Touch:
A noninvasive energy healing technique that uses the hands to energize and balance the energy within the human body.
Mindfulness and Meditation: (6 weeks)
Enhance your calm with group meditation sessions.
Tai Chi:
A mind-body exercise combining slow-flowing intentional movements with breathing, awareness and visualization.
Acupuncture:
A form of complementary medicine that involves pricking the skin or tissues with needles, used to alleviate pain and to treat various physical, mental, and emotional conditions.
Chiropractic Care:
Adjusts your body's alignment, improves balance and mobility, reduces pain.
Massage Therapy:
Relax your muscles and improve pain.
Pain Management Group:
Mental health behavioral interventions to help you cope with chronic pain.
Please speak to your PACT or Mental Health team for more information and for referrals.
For Veterans and their loved ones:
Chat online with the Veterans Crisis Line or Text 838255