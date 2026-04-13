Stress Resources

Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program (BHIP) Groups:

Depression

Anxiety

Stress

Anger

Emotion Regulation Sleep

Nightmares

Substance Use Interpersonal Effectiveness

Please speak to your Mental Health Treatment Coordinator or BHIP provider for more infor­mation and referral options: .



Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHJ) Classes:

Stress Management Group: (8 weeks)

Focusing on the mind-body connection as it relates to PTSD, chronic pain, addiction, depression, anxiety, anger and frustration.

Grief and Loss: (6 weeks)

Coping with grief related to loss of a loved one.

Sleep Class: (6 weeks)

Optimizing thoughts and behaviors to im­prove sleep.

Mood Boost: (6 weeks)

Improving mood by problem-solving, be­havioral activation, activity/mood tracking and building better habits to improve mood.

Lifestyle- Let's reset: (4 weeks)

Focuses on the mind-body connection to lifestyle behaviors such as poor diet, in­creased alcohol intake, smoking and low ex­ercise that contribute to physical and mental health issues such as chronic pain, insomnia, obesity, diabetes, depression and anxiety.

Please speak to your Primary Care Provider/ PACT team for more information and referrals.

Chaplain Service

Spiritual Support and Counseling:

Individual care for spiritual support.