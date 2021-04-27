Charles Benninger

He previously served as Associate Director Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the VA Sierra Nevada HCS. Benninger completed an Associate of Arts Degree at Pennsylvania State University and enlisted as a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy. He completed Hospital Corps and Aerospace Medicine training. In 1978, he entered The University of Memphis Nursing Program and earned an Associate of Science in Nursing. Benninger also completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in 1981 followed by a Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of South Carolina in 1983, while also serving in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1978 to 1981. During this time, he also accepted a reserve commission in the Army Nurse Corps. Benninger held staff nursing positions and a university faculty position while completing his education. He was commissioned to the Navy in 1984. Benninger graduated Baylor University in 1993 with a Master’s in Healthcare Administration. After 25 years he retired as a Commander in 2004 and joined VA in 2006.