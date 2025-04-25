Dr. Shah provides executive leadership for Supply Chain Management, Prosthetics Service, Police Service, Business Administration Service, Safety and Occupational Health, Organizational Health and Experience, and serves as the executive liaison for Veteran Canteen Services.

Dr. Shah currently serves as the Pharmacy Service Chief for the VISN 21 Clinical Resource Hub (CRH), which provides high-quality clinical care across northern and central California, Nevada, Hawaii, the Philippines, and U.S. Territories in the Pacific Basin. In addition, Dr. Shah leads the Data Core team to ensure efficient data management and support for clinical operations.

Dr. Shah holds a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from Idaho State University. He completed an ASHP-accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Dr. Shah's professional journey includes experiences as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner specializing in HCV, HIV, and Infectious Diseases, and serving as the Supervisory Clinical Pharmacy Manager in Ambulatory Care at Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital. Additionally, he has extensive experience as a community pharmacist. He has completed VISN 12 Leadership Development Program (VLDP) and the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP). He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).