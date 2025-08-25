Endia Porter

In this role, Ms. Porter will support the Health Administrative Service (HAS), Organization Health and Experience, Police, Prosthetics, Safety and Occupational Health, Supply Chain Management, and serve as an executive liaison for the Veterans Canteen Service.

Ms. Porter began her career as a Medical Support Assistant (MSA) at the VA San Diego Healthcare System after serving as a Navy Corpsman. She later worked at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, a facility servicing nearly 100,000 Veterans, as an MSA Supervisor, where she assisted with the establishment of a Call Center. From there, she progressed to leadership positions across Education, Primary Care, and Specialty Medicine Service Line, where she played a significant role in setting up new community outpatient clinics and improving access to care. She subsequently transitioned to the VA Northern California Health Care System in Sacramento County, which serves more than 250,000 Veterans, where she held various executive roles such as Executive Assistant to the ADPCS, Associate Director, and Deputy Director. Additionally, she has served in acting capacities as Public Affairs Officer, Group Practice Manager, and Associate Director. Her expertise encompasses both clinical and administrative services, with a focus on spearheading organizational improvement efforts.

Ms. Porter’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix and a Master’s Degree in Management with a concentration in Healthcare Administration from the College of St. Scholastica. She is a graduate of the 2022 VISN 21 Leadership Development Institute, 2022 Leadership VA, and 2023 Healthcare Leadership Development Program. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).