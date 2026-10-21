Lynn Martinez

In her current role, Ms. Martinez provides executive leadership and operational oversight to Supply Chain Management, Prosthetics Service, Police Service, Safety, Occupational Health, Environmental Management Services, and Experience. She also serves as the executive liaison for Veteran Canteen Services.



Ms. Martinez is a healthcare executive with over 10 years of administrative experience at VACCHCS. Prior to this appointment, Ms. Martinez served as the Executive Assistant in the Office of the Associate Director, where she played a pivotal role in executive operations, strategic planning, multidisciplinary projects, and organizational communications. In this capacity, she supported senior leadership decision-making, facilitated cross-departmental collaboration, and contributed to the development and implementation of key organizational priorities. Ms. Martinez is committed to ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality, and Veteran-centered care across the organization.



Before joining executive leadership, Ms. Martinez served as the Chief of Environmental Management Service (EMS). In that position, she oversaw critical hospital support operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, infection prevention alignment, and safe, sanitary environments of care. She led multidisciplinary teams responsible for maintaining facility readiness and supporting high-reliability organizational practices.



Ms. Martinez began her VA career as an Interior Designer, where she supported the planning and execution of healthcare environments that met the functional, aesthetic, and accessibility needs of Veterans, staff, and visitors. Through this role, she contributed to major renovation and construction projects that enhanced both patient experience and operational efficiency.

With over two decades of management experience, Ms. Martinez specializes in bridging technical operations with leadership, Ms. Martinez has built a track record of transforming service delivery, navigated strict regulatory frameworks, and developed high-performing teams across demanding sectors.



Across all positions, Ms. Martinez has demonstrated a commitment to service, collaboration, and organizational excellence. Her diverse leadership background reflects a strong dedication to creating environments in which Veterans receive exceptional care and employees are empowered to succeed.