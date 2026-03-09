Melissa King

Ms. King provides executive leadership for Supply Chain Management, Prosthetics Service, Police Service, Health Administration Service, Safety and Occupational Health, Organizational Health and Experience, and serves as the executive liaison for Veteran Canteen Services.

Ms. King is a healthcare executive with over 20 years of clinical and administrative experience, prior to joining the Fresno VACCHCS leadership team, she spent seven years at the Phoenix VA Healthcare System (PVAHCS). In her current and prior roles, Ms. King excels in guiding multidisciplinary projects employing advanced analytical techniques to enhance service delivery to facilitate strategic planning, consistently driving operational efficiency and compliance. Her foundation in clinical experience enhances her ability to foster a culture of collaboration and innovation. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, Prosci Change Management Practitioner, HRO Champion, and a National Master Transformational Coach, reflecting her commitment to continuous improvement and high reliability in healthcare.

Ms. King holds a Master of Health Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology. She is actively involved in professional organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Deeply committed to the Veteran community, Ms. King is passionate about serving those who have served her country. Her personal mission is to empower her colleagues to deliver exceptional patient care through transparency, kindness, and a commitment to safety.