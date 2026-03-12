Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency

You already know the statistics: nearly 1 in 4 Veterans face mental health concerns. But numbers don’t get at what you see in clinic: resilience, complexity, hope — and sometimes, heartbreak. Our goal is simple: to help you become the kind of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner who can hold all of that, and do the real work of healing.

The Reno VA PMHNP Residency isn’t just about mastering medication doses or ticking through protocols. You’ll join a cohort of three residents and spend a year steeped in person-centered case work, guided reflection, and the kind of rigorous clinical and didactic experiences that push you to grow — every single day.