Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
Where New Psychiatric MH NPs Become VA and Nation Ready. Real Work, Real Growth, Real Impact.
Step forward with purpose. Serve Veterans. Shape your career in a community that’s as invested in you as you are in your patients.
Why Choose the Reno VA MH NP Residency?
You already know the statistics: nearly 1 in 4 Veterans face mental health concerns. But numbers don’t get at what you see in clinic: resilience, complexity, hope — and sometimes, heartbreak. Our goal is simple: to help you become the kind of psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner who can hold all of that, and do the real work of healing.
The Reno VA PMHNP Residency isn’t just about mastering medication doses or ticking through protocols. You’ll join a cohort of three residents and spend a year steeped in person-centered case work, guided reflection, and the kind of rigorous clinical and didactic experiences that push you to grow — every single day.
What Sets Us Apart
A Curriculum That’s Actually Built for You
- Our cohort is from late January/February to late January/February, one year, 2080 hours. We are seeking applicants for our next cohort starting January/February 2027. From Day One, you’re paired with experienced faculty and preceptors who meet you where you are and help you get to where you want to go.
- Our didactic flow is more than lectures on PowerPoint: it’s you practicing your presentation skills with core psychiatric themes, from psychosis to PTSD to reproductive mental health and beyond. 80% clinical/20% didactic with graduated levels of responsibility.
- Weekly clinical experience bring you into the action — role plays, simulation, leadership practice, and interprofessional conferences aren’t “extra.” They’re the spine of the program.
Reflection + Action = Real Learning
- Each month, you’ll get your hands dirty with not just case work, but the why behind it: evidence, science, policy, and personal growth from an adult learner perspective.
- Quality Improvement isn’t just a checkbox; you’ll design, implement, and present a meaningful project with a goal of shaping patient care within the VA and the community.
A Veteran-Centered Mission
- We treat Veterans — not “cases.” You’ll engage with some of the most complex clinical needs out there, but always as part of a team that values dignity, respect, and person-centered decision-making.
Three Residents, Infinite Opportunities
- Small cohort, big exposure: You'll not get lost in the shuffle. As one of three residents, you’ll have room to stretch and lead, with mentorship that’s as individualized as our care.
- Interprofessional education isn’t a slogan — it’s woven into every month, and every rotation.
- We’re in Reno — a region that’s big enough to give you real breadth, and small enough that you’ll be known (and valued) by name.
Program Overview
Duration: 12 months, full-time, 2080 hours
Cohort Size: 3
Who’s Eligible: Newly graduated (post-certification) PMHNPs with no prior NP experience ready to launch their career
Salary/Benefits: Competitive salary, Health Profession Trainee VA benefits, including paid leave
Our 12-month curriculum covers:
- Mood disorders
- Psychotic spectrum illness
- PTSD, anxiety, Substance Use Disorder — and how they intertwine
- Geriatric and women’s mental health
- Ethics, systems, advocacy
- Capstone project: Bring everything together, shape your practice, and give back
How You’ll Grow
- Clinical Mastery: From risk assessment to building evidence-based treatment plans — and documenting care that stands up to scrutiny
- Professional Identity: Develop habits in reflective practice, ethics, and self-care (not just buzzwords to us; real life skills for a sustainable career)
- Leadership: By year’s end you’ll present scholarship and advocacy to VA teams, not just shadow the “real” providers
Mentorship & Support
- Every resident has dedicated preceptors and faculty invested in your growth
- Regular feedback and evaluation — formative, not punitive
- Engaged, supportive learning community
Ready to Join Us?
We’re not just training MHNPs; we’re building future clinical leaders in veteran mental health care and beyond. If you want a year that’s challenging, personal, and sets you up for a career where you’ll make a difference — we want to hear from you.
Application Requirements
- PMHNP graduate with licensing and certification within 90 days of starting the program
- Meet the ‘Am I eligible’ criteria
- Commitment to learning, reflective practice, and service
Questions?
Contact: Kathleen Carroll, DNP, MH NP Program Director kathleen.carroll9@va.gov
Apply through OAA/VA portal or contact us directly for more info.