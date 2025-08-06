Psychology Internship Program Handbook

Administrative organization

Training Director (TD)

The Training Director at VASNHCS is a halftime position that is selected by committee following the VASNHCS policy and procedures for staff recruitment and selection. The Training Director reports to the Deputy Chief of Mental Health (with input from the Lead Psychologist if the Deputy Chief for Mental Health is not a psychologist) and collaborates closely with the Lead Psychologist and the Designated Education Officer (facility DEO). The Training Director is responsible for the overall functioning of the psychology training programs.

Executive Committee (EC)

The Executive Committee formulates training policies and procedures. Its task is to serve the needs and goals of the psychology discipline, psychologists serving as supervisory staff, and trainees, regarding training issues.

Training Council (TC)

Supervising psychologists of any trainee engaged in clinical service attend the monthly supervisor Training Council meeting. The focus of this meeting is peer consultation of supervision and discussion of trainee progress (at a minimum this will include review of the trainee’s progress at the mid- and endpoint of each rotation).

Program Resources

Mentors

Mentors function as advisors for interns regarding any aspect of the training year and/or professional development. They offer information, support, and an empathic ear. They may be a resource for professional development. The mentor is not to be involved in the formal evaluation of the intern in any manner.

Supervisors

Supervisors are the internship program's most important training resource. They provide modeling, instruction and specific feedback. Supervisors facilitate interns' interactions with other facility personnel and facilitate the acceptance of the intern as an important contributor to the treatment program. Because all supervisors have patient care responsibilities, interns gain skills and knowledge working side-by-side with staff members. Styles of supervision and techniques utilized vary from rotation to rotation. Licensed psychologists with hospital privileges are eligible to be primary supervisors. Supervisors throughout the training program use a developmental approach within a competency-based supervision model, scaffolding learning experiences as appropriate for the individual intern and providing feedback that is anchored within the expected competencies.

In compliance with APA requirements, a supervisor must engage in live supervision (either video/audio recording or in-person) of the interns’ clinical work during each evaluation period.

Note: Interns are required to always have an on-site supervisor available.

Learning Experiences

Orientation

During the first two weeks of training, interns are introduced to the structure, policies and procedures of the internship program, as well as important aspects of the mental health service and the medical center. Each intern meets individually with the Training Director(s) to assess the strengths and limitations in their prior training, and to plan how the intern's training needs might be met during the internship year. Each intern completes a baseline strength and needs assessment and/or simulated clinical experience to help determine individual training needs. Trainees complete a rotation preference list. The Training Director (in consultation with members of the training faculty) uses this information to finalize rotation placements by the end of Orientation.

Rotation structure

The internship year is divided into three 4-month rotations along with two year-long placements (psychotherapy and assessment). This division of time is designed to allow for breadth of experience, while still providing sufficient time within a setting to achieve depth of experience. The simplest rotation schedule would consist of three primary 4-month and two supplemental 12-month placements, thereby maximizing depth of experience.

Primary rotation

Primary rotation placements are requested by interns, while final assignments are made by the training program. There are a wide variety of available placements, each with different strengths and limitations. Interns are encouraged to request rotations that will broaden their experience and skills. It is likely that each intern will find there are many rotations that can fulfill their training needs.

Assessment rotation

Psychological assessment is an essential competency of the professional psychologist. The training program ensures that, prior to graduation, all interns have had experience in producing professional level assessments relevant to their training goals, career directions, and in a manner that prepares them to become a VA psychologist.

Over the course of the training year, interns are required to complete a minimum of six comprehensive psychological evaluations. Interns select or are assigned an Assessment Supervisor at the beginning of the training year.

Psychotherapy rotation

Psychotherapy Intervention is an essential competency of the professional psychologist. The training program ensures that, prior to graduation, all interns have had experience in providing evidence-based psychotherapy relevant to their training goals, career directions, and in a manner that prepares them to become a VA psychologist.

Over the course of the training year, interns are required to complete a minimum of three complete episodes of care using evidence-based psychotherapy treatments. Interns select or are assigned a Psychotherapy Supervisor at the beginning of the training year.

Group Supervision, Didactics, & Seminars

Check-in with Training Director: Wednesdays from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. Interns meet with the Training Director weekly to process their experience throughout the internship year, discuss professional development considerations, share informal feedback or concerns with the Training Director, prepare for post-internship opportunities, and process their professional identity development. *Note: Interns meet the Training Director from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. on the 1st Wednesday of each month. The location of these meetings is selected by the interns and is typically held in the canteen on campus or at a local coffee shop of the interns’ choice. *

Clinical Group Supervision: Wednesdays from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Interns participate in weekly group supervision to supplement the individual supervision they will receive on their assigned rotations. This group supervision time is an opportunity to consult with peers and psychology staff on clinical and professional concerns from all rotations. The purpose of group supervision is to enrich their ability to engage in peer consultation, learn to provide supervision, and assist in their strengthening of clinical abilities and professional development. While the faculty supervisors maintain the structure of these group supervision experiences, the group experience is increasingly “owned” by the interns as the training year progresses, with the expectation that the interns will identify and ask for what they need as they move into increasing complex clinical situations and move towards professional independence. Interns are also asked to take increasing responsibility for providing feedback and peer-supervision to one another as they discuss complex cases and the application of ethical models of decision making.

Note: Group supervision is primarily provided via telehealth by licensed psychologist faculty who are not located on the Reno campus and the faculty supervisor will change every four months.

General Didactics: Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interns attend seminars that cover the Profession Wide Competencies required by APA: Research, Ethical and Legal Standards, Individual and Cultural Diversity, Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors, Communications and interpersonal skills, Assessment, Intervention, Supervision, Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills. Didactics also address the Program Specific Competency, Working with Military Veterans, and other areas relevant to health services psychology. Many of our didactics are focused on evidence-based interventions and include complementary experiential exercises. These interactive didactic experiences cover a range of topics that address foundational and disorder specific evidence-based interventions, including Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, the Unified Protocol, CBT-Insomnia, PAP Desensitization therapy, CBT-Chronic Pain, Hypnosis, and the assessment and treatment of PTSD, Substance Use Disorders, and Sexual Disorders.

Assessment: 3rd Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This series will guide interns through in-depth exploration of various aspects of assessment. Topics include best practices in diagnostic interviewing, providing feedback to patients, and focus on various types of assessments – general diagnostic testing, ADHD assessment, neuropsychological evaluation, medically-related testing such as pre-surgical assessments, personality assessment, assessment of malingering, and much more.

Fact Finding (Neuropsychology Focused Interns Only): 3rd Wednesday from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Neuropsychology-focused interns will meet with the neuropsychologists monthly to complete fact-finding exercises designed to begin the process of preparing interns for fact-findings like what may be encountered during oral examinations for board certification in neuropsychology. Fact findings will focus on rapid collection and synthesizing of information from a hypothetical patient’s biopsychosocial history, presentation, and neurocognitive test profile to generate differential diagnoses (including consideration of neurological localization of any issues), and recommendations.

Professional Development Seminar: 1ST Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. This weekly activity is facilitated by the Training Director (or another faculty supervisor) and provides the interns with an opportunity to process their professional development goals, explore the formation of their professional identities, explore considerations related to job or post-doctoral training experiences, and gain experiencing providing candid feedback to each other and the faculty supervisor. Opportunities include panels with past alumni and faculty. Seminar sessions are intended to support the interns in achieving the professional development milestones inherent within the internship training year. Specifically, these sessions include exploration of job versus post-doctoral training opportunities, CV and cover letter writing, mock interviewing, EPPP preparation, and crafting a professional identity.

Ethics & Diversity Journal Club: 2nd Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Journal Club is held once per month and facilitated by the Training Director or another faculty member. Faculty facilitate Journal Club discussions early in the training year, then facilitation of Journal Club is transitioned to the interns. Each intern is required to facilitate two journal club discussions. When serving as facilitator, the intern is responsible to select a recent and/or seminal article that highlights ethical decision making, research, theory, and the application of best practices in ethical decision making and diversity/culturally sensitive treatment of Veterans and/or other historically underserved or underrepresented populations. Intern facilitators are responsible for sharing their selected article at least 1 week prior to their facilitated discussion. The facilitated discussion may include a critical analysis of the article’s contributions to the field, strengths, biases, and limitations.

Supervision Theory & Practice Seminar: 3rd Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2 p.m. Each month the interns will meet with the Training Director or another psychologist to explore the process of providing supervision. The time is focused on exploring the process of providing supervision. Topics include ethical principles of competency-based supervision, best practices in clinical supervision, consultation about current (or past) experiences with peer supervision, and reviewing the competency-based supervision model discussed by Carol Falender and Edward Shafranske in their book, Clinical Supervision: A Competency-Based Approach (2021). Simulated supervision experiences (e.g., review of video vignettes, case studies, role play) are also integrated into the Seminar to ensure that all interns can develop supervision skills consistent with the APA Supervision Competencies. These experiences occur within a group setting and each intern is invited to observe, evaluate, and provide direct feedback to each of their peers’.

Diversity Project/Seminar: 2nd Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. Each month interns will meet with a staff member who will provide oversight and mentorship for their self-directed diversity projects. Each intern will gain experience in teaching on a diversity topic which incorporates psychological/teaching theory, research, and/or clinical practice. Diversity presentations can be made at a psychology/all mental health staff meeting, facility grand rounds, VA conference, or workshop for VASNHCS staff. Each intern is responsible for conducting a literature review focused on a specific diversity topic impacting the Veteran population in general and medical or mental health care at VASNHCS in particular. The final presentations include a comprehensive overview of the literature, a review of best practices, limitations in the existing literature, and actionable recommendations for the faculty/facility to consider promoting adherence to evidence-based recommendations for diversity best practices in the field of psychology as it applies to Veterans’ mental health.

Lead Intern (required): 3-month rotational assignment. Serving in the lead intern role provides each intern the opportunity to develop leadership experience and exposure to higher level decision making within the training program. Responsibilities include attending the Executive Committee and representing the trainee perspective, eliciting feedback from the other interns when programmatic concerns arise or curriculum changes are considered.

Rotation assignment

During orientation, interns are asked to reflect upon their strengths and growth edges to determine their internship training needs. In addition, each intern meets individually with the Training Director to discuss their goals as well as strategies for accomplishing these goals during the year. The Training Director can be a valuable resource in identifying placements that will help interns round out their experiences. Finally, new interns will complete a baseline strength and needs assessment during orientation week as another mechanism to assess training needs. The Training Director will use the intern’s self-assessment (in consultation Training Council, and Executive Committee) to put together a recommended training plan for the intern.

Rotation Training Experiences

We anticipate the following rotations will be offered in the 2026-27 academic year:

Mental Health Clinic: During this rotation, interns have an opportunity to conduct interviews, outpatient group and individual psychotherapy, and complete psychological assessments for referral questions related to personality, ADHD, or Learning Disorder. Interns will continue working on their differential diagnosis skills, building their repertoire of evidence-based treatments in both individual and group modalities, working on formulation of and ongoing case conceptualization, as well as continuing fine-tuning their clinical skills through close individual supervision. Given the general nature of MHC, it provides an especially ideal setting for the further development of differential diagnosis and case conceptualization competencies. The MHC is comprised of team members from multiple disciplines, including psychologists, social workers, nurse practitioners, and psychiatrists. Interns are encouraged to interact and consult with other disciplines during formal program meetings as needed.

Behavioral Medicine Consultation and Liaison Service (BMed): During this rotation, interns will have the opportunity to work with a variety of staff within this fast-paced medical setting. The psychologists on this team respond to consultation requests from the inpatient Medicine, Surgery, ICU, and Community Living Center units. Interns on this rotation will conduct brief neuropsychological screening evaluations, utilize interview and questionnaire data to evaluate psychiatric symptoms, and generate reports describing their findings to assist physicians, nurses, and other treatment team members in planning for patient discharge and ongoing outpatient care. Interns will also participate in daily rounds where team members discuss current patient status, and there will be ample opportunity to interface with attending physicians and resident physicians, as well as other team members from medicine, surgery, geriatrics, and palliative/hospice care. Interested interns may also work with the psychologist covering Home Based Primary Care or with the social workers covering the Emergency Department.

PTSD Clinical Team (PCT): During this rotation, the intern will be trained in and conduct intake evaluations and psychotherapy with patients who are referred to the PTSD Clinical Team (PCT) for evaluation of PTSD and trauma/stressor-related disorders. Psychotherapy groups which may be open to intern participation and co-facilitation currently include Cognitive Processing Therapy and Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR). Interns also conduct individual psychotherapy, which often focuses on teaching coping skills for PTSD. Interns who demonstrate strong foundational psychotherapy skills may be approved to provide individual trauma focused psychotherapy (Cognitive Processing Therapy or Prolonged Exposure). The intern will attend our weekly interdisciplinary team meetings. Training focuses on developing strong differential diagnostic and treatment planning skills.

Addictive Disorders Treatment Program (ADTP): The ADTP rotation consists of evaluations and interventions for veterans referred for substance use disorders and/or gambling disorder in an outpatient setting. Evaluation experiences will include screening appointments, intakes, and psychological assessment batteries, with particular emphasis on differential diagnostic skills and formulating appropriate treatment recommendations. Intervention experiences will primarily be in the group format, with treatment modalities ranging from CBT, Mindfulness-based, and 12-Step approaches. Individual intervention opportunities may also be available, with particular emphasis on developing Motivational Interviewing skills. Other opportunities may include inpatient consults, inpatient groups, individual and/or group interventions for gambling disorder, and exposure to Suboxone (buprenorphine) treatment for opioid use disorder with medical staff. Interns will attend weekly case conference and staff meetings with the multidisciplinary ADTP team.

Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI): The PCMHI Program utilizes a blended model, combining a co-located, collaborative care model with care management to address the needs of a diverse patient population presenting in the primary care setting. During this rotation, the intern collaborates with primary care providers, RNs, and pharmacists on a regular basis. It is a busy, relatively fast paced program. Interns who succeed in this rotation learn to quickly assess patient needs via a focused assessment; present the case very concisely to a supervisor or to a physician to inform or to implement immediate plans for change; be available for “curbside” consultations and warm handoffs from medical providers; develop an overall treatment plan for behavioral health intervention, which may include a multidisciplinary approach; and provide brief, evidence-based treatment for a wide variety of both medical and behavioral components of health related issues.

Neuropsychological Assessment: During this rotation, the intern will conduct neuropsychological evaluations on veterans referred for testing for a variety of concerns including effects of traumatic brain injury and possible dementia. The intern will gain exposure to a variety of test batteries depending on the referral question and will also be responsible for writing a comprehensive neuropsychological report for each veteran they evaluate.

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Program (PRRC): During this rotation, the intern will provide services in our intensive outpatient program for veterans diagnosed with serious mental illness (SMI) such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The intern is fully involved in all aspects of the program and will have the opportunity to conduct intakes, complete individual recovery plans, provide individual and group therapy, and complete cognitive and personality screenings. The PRRC team works closely with the RANGE team, which provides community case management; interns will have the opportunity to work with this team in the community as well. Interns will work on a multidisciplinary team including psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, peer support, and nurse practitioners. Interns will gain exposure to evidence-based treatments for SMI and will be given the opportunity to create groups of interest for this population.

Mental Health Leadership and Administration (*only available as a detail or part-time rotation*): This rotation provides interns the opportunity to work with Mental Health Service leaders to develop an understanding of the administrative roles of psychologists within the VA system. Interns in this rotation will have the opportunity to participate in program development and process improvement projects as well as the opportunity to understand the collaborative relationship of senior leadership across services through participation in senior level meetings and possibly facility-level projects. Trainees will become familiar with and help examine data to identify opportunities for improvement and the support of best practices. Exploration of leadership styles and approaches will occur through readings, exercises, and discussions.

Supplemental Training Experiences

To ensure that all interns meet our basic goals for generalist training, the following requirements have been established for experience in providing psychological assessment and psychotherapy:

Assessment

Interns will complete a minimum of 6 comprehensive evaluations and integrated reports by the end of the training year. This requirement may be completed within the context of the Neuropsychology Rotation. Interns who are not rotating through Neuropsychology will need to participate in a year-long training experience to meet the Assessment requirement. Intern’s year-long assessment experience is designed to ensure that all interns achieve mastery of entry-level assessment competencies, including: the ability to conduct a chart review and select appropriate testing instruments, the ability to conduct a comprehensive biopsychosocial interview, complex case conceptualization, familiarity with a broad range of neurocognitive, psychiatric, and personality diagnoses, the ability to target treatment recommendations to Veterans, families, and referring health care providers.

Psychotherapy

Interns are expected to complete a minimum of three longer-term (12 – 16 session) evidence-based psychotherapy cases during the training year. This requirement may be partially completed within the context of a specialty mental health rotation (Mental Health Clinic, PTSD Clinic, Psychosocial Rehabilitation & Recovery Clinic, Addictive Disorders Treatment Program) but most interns will need to participate in a year-long training experience to meet the Therapy requirement. Intern’s year-long psychotherapy experience is designed to ensure that all interns achieve mastery of entry-level psychotherapy interventions, including: foundational training in at least one evidence-based protocol, the ability to conduct a comprehensive mental health initial assessment, complex case conceptualization, collaborative treatment planning, ability to navigate the therapeutic relationship throughout an entire episode of care, ability to skillfully terminate an episode of care, ability to flexibly implement evidence-based protocols, etc.

Long-Term Focused Experience or Detail

Psychology interns can participate in one or more long-term supervised experiences to explore specific areas of clinical interest and in which to receive more in-depth training. Interns will be provided with a list of available supervisors and their specialty areas (e.g., PTSD, addictions, DBT, neuropsychology, geropsychology, ACT, eating disorders, Motivational Interviewing, pain management, smoking cessation, MOVE (weight loss program), SMI, personality assessment, etc.). Interns will be allowed to choose a supervisor based on availability, interest, gaps in training, or enhancement of current skills.

Program Aims and Competencies

The Psychology Internship at VASNHCS is a generalist program. It is our expectation that interns will use their internship year to broaden and extend their practice of health service psychology, rather than narrow their focus. While interns can refine skills already developed in graduate school, we strongly encourage interns to try new approaches, new techniques, and new perspectives, in pursuit of a well-rounded education.

As a foundation for independent professional practice, interns should have demonstrated competence in the following areas by the completion of the internship year, as measured by supervisors' and self-evaluations. Many of these outcomes will build upon knowledge and skills already well developed during doctoral training. All internship placements will provide opportunities for further development of these 'cross cutting' competencies, though placements might emphasize some competencies more than others. Additionally, other program components (including didactics, supervision and clinical program development evaluation/special project) will provide added challenge and the opportunity for integration.

When viewed in context of the entire sequence of training that begins with the first year of doctoral education, the internship year is a capstone experience that will provide interns opportunity to develop these intermediate to advanced competencies.

The internship strives to assist interns in developing competencies consistent with the APA Profession-Wide Competencies and one Program-Specific Competency (See APA’s website for detailed information about the Required Competencies):

Research Ethical and legal standards Individual and cultural diversity Professional values, attitudes, and behaviors Communication and interpersonal skills Assessment Intervention Supervision Consultation and interprofessional/interdisciplinary skills Military Veterans

The VASNHCS internship upholds training in these APA Profession-wide and Program-specific competencies via the following six programmatic aims:

Professionalism in conduct, ethics and legal matters: Throughout training, interns will professionally conduct themselves in accordance with APA Ethics, legal standards of State of Nevada and US Federal Government, and VA policies and procedures. At the completion of training, interns should demonstrate continued growth in professional development and identity. Interns should display professional and appropriate interactions with treatment teams, peers and supervisors, and seek peer support as needed. Interns will seek consultation or supervision as needed and use it productively. Trainees should demonstrate positive coping strategies with personal and professional stressors and challenges. Interns will maintain professional functioning and quality patient care. Interns should be responsible for key patient care tasks (e.g. phone calls, letters, case management), complete tasks promptly; have efficient and effective time management; demonstrate good knowledge of ethical principles and state law and consistently apply these appropriately, seeking consultation as needed. At completion of internship, trainees should demonstrate a growing ability to accomplish administrative tasks by any of the following: ability to utilize mental health databases; ability to participate as a high value member of a mental health team.

Cultural diversity skills: At the completion of training, the intern should consistently achieve a good rapport with patients from all types of backgrounds, be sensitive to the cultural and individual diversity of patients, be committed to providing culturally sensitive services; be aware of their own background and the impact on clients; and, be committed to continuing to explore their own cultural identity issues and relationship to clinical work.

Assessment and conceptualization skills: At the completion of training, interns should be able to appropriately assess, evaluate and conceptualize a broad range of patients, including those with complex presentations and complicated co-morbidities. Selection and use of assessment tools and/or evaluation methods should be appropriate to the clinical needs of the patient and the clinical setting, and responsive to the needs of other professionals. Assessment should be practiced in a culturally competent manner and conducted with an awareness of current ethical and professional standards. The intern may demonstrate advanced skill in assessment by providing consultation and/or instruction to other providers. Interns should develop skill in evaluating the outcome of treatment interventions with individual patients.

Intervention and consultation skills: At the completion of training, trainees should demonstrate the ability to effectively work with diverse populations and provide appropriate intervention in response to a range of presenting problems and treatment concerns. They should also demonstrate skill in applying and/or adapting evidence-based interventions with a specialized population and be able to provide clinical leadership when working with other providers. Interns should demonstrate effective consultation skills with other professionals and may provide counsel regarding difficult clinical matters in areas of their expertise. Trainees should demonstrate the ability to give presentations in a formal didactic setting. Interns should demonstrate emerging skills in supervision, as well as knowledge of, and sensitivity to, ethical, legal, and cultural issues in providing supervision.

Education and teaching skills: At the completion of training, trainees should demonstrate the ability to give presentations in a formal didactic setting; to teach skills to social work students, medical residents and allied health trainees in medical center training settings; and/or to educate and support other professionals in medical center settings. Trainees may also demonstrate the ability to use telemedicine and other technological modalities to provide mental health consultation to remote clinical sites; and may demonstrate emerging mentoring skills by providing consultation to colleagues. Trainees should demonstrate emerging skills in informal supervision, as well as knowledge of, and sensitivity to, ethical, legal, and cultural issues in providing supervision.

Evaluation, scientific thinking, and integration of science with practice: At the completion of training, trainees should demonstrate the ability to base clinical decisions on the scientific literature, and to generate evidence-based principles to guide practice in areas that lack an empirical literature. Trainees should demonstrate an awareness of the limitations and cautions in translating evidence-based practices to individual cases, particularly in non-majority populations. Trainees should be able to demonstrate skills in translating scientific thinking and research into applied practice.

Evaluation of intern progress

A variety of evaluation methods are used in the training program. Because feedback and instruction are most valuable when immediate and specific, supervisors and interns are expected to exchange feedback routinely as a normal part of on-going professional engagement. Additional evaluation procedures formalize this regular information exchange.

Intern self-evaluation and rotation evaluations

Interns are asked to evaluate themselves as a regular part of the evaluation process. During orientation, interns meet individually with the Training Director to assess their prior training and to identify strengths and limitations that would impact their rotation choices. At the beginning of all rotations, each intern establishes goals for their placement and provides a written copy to the supervisor and the Training Director. Each rotation, interns are asked to consider their progress in terms of their original goals for the rotation, modify their goals as appropriate, and plan for attaining these goals during the remainder of the rotation.

At the mid- and endpoints of each rotation, each intern receives a written evaluation of their performance in the placement based on the competencies of the program. The written feedback is discussed with interns, and a copy placed in the intern's file. A developmental competency benchmark evaluation tool is used to evaluate intern progress throughout the training program (see competency evaluation forms for more information). The identified competency domains are identified within and at the end of each competency evaluation form. Copies are provided to both the intern and the supervisor, and a summary of the evaluations are sent to the Director of Clinical Training of the intern's graduate program at the mid-point and end of the training year.

Supervisor's meeting and review (Training Council)

On a monthly basis, and in conjunction with the exchange of feedback described above, the supervisors meet as a group to review interns' progress in fulfilling their training needs. The primary purpose of this meeting is to ensure that any difficulties or special training needs are identified at an early point in the rotation, so that remedial recommendations or assistance can be offered in a timely manner. Should the supervisor group develop any feedback for an intern because of the review, it is the responsibility of the intern's primary supervisor to discuss such feedback with the intern. The Training Director may also be helpful in communicating the feedback of the supervisor group. The supervisor group may make recommendations to interns regarding future training experiences. This group acts in an advisory capacity to the Training Director and Executive Committee.

Successful completion

To maintain good standing in the internship program, interns need to satisfactorily engage in their individualized training plan, review their progress in weekly supervision, attend required administrative meetings and required didactic training, and comply with other administrative requirements of the internship program. By the end of the internship training year, interns need to have satisfactorily completed 1) their assigned rotations, 2) One Diversity Project presentation, 3) Two Journal Club presentations, 4) a minimum of Six psychological evaluations, 5) a minimum of Three complete episodes of evidence-based psychotherapy, and 6) successful/consistent engagement in weekly didactic seminars and supervision. All assessment reports, psychotherapy cases, and Diversity/Journal Club presentations should be finished two weeks prior to the end of internship.

Minimal Level of Achievement (MLA)

The MLA for completion of Internship is “Readiness for Entry Level Practice” defined as:

1. the ability to independently function in a broad range of clinical and professional activities.

2. the ability to generalize skills and knowledge to new situations; and,

3. the ability to accurately self-assess when to seek additional training, supervision, or consultation.

Satisfactory completion related to the MLA is defined as follows:

Early in the internship year (by the end of the first rotation), the minimal level of achievement is a rating of 3 or higher on all competencies. Ratings of 1 will trigger a remediation plan. Ratings of 2 will trigger a review of the intern’s progress and may result in a remediation plan.

During the middle of the training year (by the end of second rotation and middle of third rotation), the minimal level of achievement is a rating of 4 or higher on all competencies. Ratings of 2 will trigger a remediation plan. Ratings of 3 will trigger a review of the intern’s progress and may result in a remediation plan.

At the end of internship (by the end of third rotation), the minimal level of achievement required for program completion is a rating of 5 or higher on ALL competencies.

Administrative Policies and Procedures

Psychology interns are considered temporary employees with VA. Thus, they are held to the standards of professional conduct and adherence to VA national and local policy the same as any employee. Applicable policy, directives, and procedures are outlined in both online training modules interns are required to review before the training year starts, known as “Mandatory Training for Trainees”, and in the Internship Handbook, which will be distributed electronically to each intern, and which is available on the local VA shared drive. We strongly recommend that our interns review the Handbook as the training year begins and thereafter as needed.

Compensation

The anticipated federal stipend for 2025-26 is $33,984. Health professions trainees (HPTs) are directly paid by VA, including psychology interns, and as temporary employees (less than or equal to 2080 hours) the term may not exceed one year.

Leave

In addition to Annual Leave and Sick Leave, both of which accrue 4 hours each 2-week pay period, each Intern may be granted up to 5 days of Authorized Absence to attend professional conferences or workshops and/or to attend VA post-doctoral or VA employment interviews. Authorized Absences are granted at the discretion of the Psychology Training Director and approvals are contingent upon satisfactory performance and applicability of the event to psychology training. One day of Authorized Absence may be granted for graduation and dissertation defense activities.

Health Benefits

HPTs appointed for 90 days or more and who participate in training a minimum of 130 hours per month meet the eligibility requirements for Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB). More information is available at https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/fastfacts/fehb/

HPTs do not, however, meet the eligibility requirements for the following entitlements:

o Family Medical Leave, including Paid Parental Leave

o Life Insurance (FEGLI)

o Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAFEDS)

Telework

Interns are expected to be onsite when working. Interns are NOT approved to telework based on convenience or when traveling out of town to reduce the amount of leave required to cover their absence. Interns will be approved to telework when they are feeling well enough to work but are unable to come into the facility due to quarantine restrictions. If an intern is too ill to work, the expectation would be for them to use sick leave. Interns will not be approved to complete administrative duties from home when not feeling well enough to engage in clinical activities on campus. Interns may be approved to telework under inclement weather certain conditions when travel to the medical center is deemed unsafe. In the event of illness and/or inclement weather, interns must contact their direct supervisor(s) and the Training Director to request permission to telework.

Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Policies

VA is committed to ensuring EEO, promoting workforce diversity, workplace inclusion, and constructively resolving conflict to maintain a high-performing organization in service to our Nation’s Veterans. We will vigorously enforce all applicable Federal EEO laws, executive orders, and management directives to ensure equal opportunity in the workplace for all VA employees. This following summarizes VA’s EEO, diversity and inclusion, and No FEAR-related workplace policies. These are not specific policies unique to VASNHCS but instead are over-arching policies that encompass the entirety of the Department of Veterans Affairs and to which VASNHCS adheres.

Due Process Policies

As health service psychologists, each individual member of the training staff is committed to seeking resolution in a manner that aligns with the APA Ethics Code, seeking to address difficulties in a manner that is forthright and contributing to professional resolution. The training program asserts that most problems are best resolved through face-to-face interaction between intern and supervisor (or other staff), as part of the on-going working relationship and in conjunction with the professional competence of communication and interpersonal skills. Unless it is inappropriate to do so, interns are encouraged to first discuss any problems or concerns with their direct supervisor (they may also use the mentor system for consultation when preparing to address a concern with a supervisor). In turn, supervisors are expected to be receptive to complaints, attempt to develop a solution with the intern, and to seek appropriate consultation. If intern-staff discussions do not produce a satisfactory resolution of the concern, several additional steps are available to the intern.

Informal mediation

Trainees must first attempt to resolve problems at an informal level by speaking directly about concerns with all individuals involved (except in specific circumstances when this would not be appropriate). In seeking to resolve concerns informally, trainees are encouraged to identify the problem and resolution they are seeking. Either party (supervisor or trainee) may request the Training Director to act as a mediator, or to help in selecting a mediator who is agreeable to both the intern and the supervisor (e.g., Lead Psychologist, ACOS for Mental Health, Designated Education Officer).

Formal problem complaints and resolution

If informal avenues of resolution are not successful (or in the rare circumstances not appropriate), the trainee may initiate a formal problem resolution process by sending a written request for intervention to the Training Director (if the grievance is with the Training Director, the request can be submitted to the Lead Psychologist). The written grievance should include identification of the problem, identified attempts to resolve the problem, and identified options for resolution. Resolutions will seek to uphold guidelines and/or policies of APA, APPIC, and VA.

Intern Competency Concerns

The internship program aims to develop professional competence. There may be instances when the intern is lacking competence for eventual independent practice due to a serious deficit in skill or knowledge, or due to problematic behaviors that significantly impact their professional functioning. In such cases, the internship program will help interns identify these areas, and provide remedial approaches or recommended resources, to improve the intern's performance to a satisfactory degree. The problem identified may be of sufficient seriousness that the intern is not able to complete the internship unless the problem is remedied.

Intern illegal behavior, unethical behavior, or conduct violations

Illegal behavior, unethical behavior, or Veterans Affairs conduct violations by an intern should be brought to the attention of the Training Director in writing as soon as possible. Any person who observes such behavior, whether staff or intern, has the responsibility to report the incident. In addition to the training program policies and procedures described below, when these incidents are reported (during or after the completion of internship training at VA SNHCS) all national and local facility policies and procedures will be followed (e.g., supervisory inquiry, administrative investigation board), including the VHA Employee Code of Integrity the APA Ethical Principles of Psychologists & Code of Conduct guidelines.

Consequences of Dismissal

If a remediation plan is deemed unsuccessful and/or a conduct violation is of sufficient severity that the trainee consequently leaves the program, the Training Director (or any other individual acting on behalf of the program) will identify this in any requests for completion of credentialing paperwork, licensing paperwork, or other similar documents.

Our Internship Handbook includes guidelines for remediation due to competency and conduct concerns as well as the process for interns to file a formal complaint or grievance if they believe they are not being evaluated fairly or if they believe they have been the target of discrimination or other unfair treatment by supervisors or other staff.