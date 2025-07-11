VA Central California Walk of Honor

The “Walk of Honor” Memorial is located at:

2615 E. Clinton Avenue

Fresno, CA 93703.

There is not a more fitting way to honor a Veteran than to memorialize them by having their name engraved on this beautiful granite monument.

Veterans and their loved ones may submit applications for the “Walk of Honor” to pay tribute to the men and women from all branches of the United States military who have been Honorably Discharged, Killed in Action or Missing in Action.

Application and instructions are below.

Please direct any questions you may have to the following e-mail:

V21FREwalkofhonor@va.gov or call 559-228-5364