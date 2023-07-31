VA Voluntary Service, VA Central California Health Care System (VACCHCS), has the distinct honor and privilege of offering Veterans the opportunity to have their names engraved on the “Walk of Honor” Memorial located at

2615 E. Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703.

There is not a more fitting way to honor a Veteran than to memorialize them by having their name engraved on this beautiful granite monument.

Veterans and their loved ones may submit applications for the “Walk of Honor” to pay tribute to the men and women from all branches of the United States military who have been Honorably Discharged,

Killed in Action or Missing in Action.

Please direct any questions you may have by e-mail or by phone: 559-228-5364