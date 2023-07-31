Walk of Honor
VA has the distinct honor of offering Veterans the opportunity to have their names engraved on the Walk of Honor living monument at VA Fresno. Veterans, or their loved ones, can submit an application to have their name engraved on this beautiful granite monument. Feel free to print this application and return it to us by August 28, 2023. If you wish to submit the form electronically, you will have to open it with Adobe Acrobat. The formal Walk of Honor ceremony will be held on November 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Please feel free to share this application and FAQ with family and friends.
There is not a more fitting way to honor a Veteran than to memorialize them by having their name engraved on this beautiful granite monument.
Veterans and their loved ones may submit applications for the “Walk of Honor” to pay tribute to the men and women from all branches of the United States military who have been Honorably Discharged,
Killed in Action or Missing in Action.
Please direct any questions you may have by e-mail or by phone: 559-228-5364