Des Moines VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
- Coming soon!
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310
Intersection:
30th Street and Euclid Avenue
Coordinates: 41°37'39.85"N 93°39'31.63"W