Des Moines VA Medical Center - Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Des Moines VA Medical Center Campus map (PDF)

Directions

  • Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310
Intersection:
30th Street and Euclid Avenue
Coordinates:  41°37'39.85"N 93°39'31.63"W

Central Iowa health care campus map
