Therapeutic Art Outing

Art outing

Outing to look at artwork and murals in Iowa. Our first outing will be to the Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge. If you’d like a ride from the VA, please meet in front of Building 12 entrance at 11am.

Otherwise, please meet us at the museum at 11:30am. We will stop and eat at Panera when finished (lunch expenses are on your own).

Advance sign up preferred MHV Secure message CI-Recreation Therapy or theresa.johnson3@va.gov