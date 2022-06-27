 Skip to Content

Therapeutic Art Outing

Art outing

When:

Thu. Jul 21, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Gold Star Museum

Johnston , IA

Cost:

Free

Outing to look at artwork and murals in Iowa. Our first outing will be to the Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge. If you’d like a ride from the VA, please meet in front of Building 12 entrance at 11am.

Otherwise, please meet us at the museum at 11:30am. We will stop and eat at Panera when finished (lunch expenses are on your own).

Advance sign up preferred MHV Secure message CI-Recreation Therapy or theresa.johnson3@va.gov

