Therapeutic Art Outing
Art outing
When:
Thu. Jul 21, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Gold Star Museum
Johnston , IA
Cost:
Free
Outing to look at artwork and murals in Iowa. Our first outing will be to the Gold Star Museum at Camp Dodge. If you’d like a ride from the VA, please meet in front of Building 12 entrance at 11am.
Otherwise, please meet us at the museum at 11:30am. We will stop and eat at Panera when finished (lunch expenses are on your own).
Advance sign up preferred MHV Secure message CI-Recreation Therapy or theresa.johnson3@va.gov