Veterans Mobile Food Pantry

Food Pantry

When: Tue. Feb 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: Veterans Food Pantry 2309 Euclid Avenue Des Moines , IA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Date: February 14

Time: 10:00 a.m.-Noon

Location: 2309 Euclid Avenue, Des Moines

This will be drive up only to limit contact.

Veterans Mobile Food Pantry is held the second Tuesday of each month.