When: Wed. Feb 1, 2023, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: Kavanaugh Art Gallery 228 5th St West Des Moines , IA Cost: Free

There will be a van leaving the Des Moines VA Medical Center at 11:30am. Meet at Bldg. 12, Community Living Center in the music/art room B109. The group will stop for lunch (lunch on your own). Secure message to CI-Recreation Therapy or contact Theresa Johnson at 515-699-5999 x24938