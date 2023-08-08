International Overdose Day

International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), held each August 31, is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose. This is a day for us to remember those who have died from drug overdose and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. We encourage you to use the occasion of IOAD to raise awareness and help spread the hope of recovery and ending overdose. Visit CDC’s website https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/index.html.

Where: Both main campus VA Central Iowa, and South Des Moines Primary Care Clinic

Time: 8 a.m. to Noon

There will be awareness tables, pharmacists available from 9 to 11 a.m. providing naloxone education and ordering if requested. There will also be medication disposal at each location.

Come join us to learn more about preventing overdose and what you can do to be part of the solution!