Caregiver Support sessions

Are you a caregiver interested in an ancient practice that promotes physical and mental wellbeing?

VA Central Iowa Caregiver Support Program is offering sessions of Qigong in celebration of National Family Caregiver Month.

These virtual sessions are one hour on Webex and led by a Qigong expert who will instruct caregivers during each session.

To register please contact Sarah Greazel 515-661-2864, sarah.greazel@va.gov