Moderna COVID Vaccine booster

If you received the Moderna vaccine series, and that series was completed at least 6 months ago, you may be eligible to receive the Moderna booster.

If you would like to receive the Moderna booster, you can get it this Saturday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at VA Central Iowa Health Care System at 3600-30th St., Des Moines.

If you already have an appointment to get the booster with your primary care office, you can still get your booster at that time. If not, come to the VA main lobby Saturday.

Please enter through the main entrance/big revolving door. Bring your vaccination card with you.