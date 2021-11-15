Veterans Virtual Creative Writing Workshop

Creative writing is a great tool for self expression and communication, but sometimes it can be a bit intimidating! This weekly workshop is a great way to have some fun, while learning the basics of creatively putting our words onto the page. This is a virtual class so you can join us from the comforts of your home!

Who: Any Veteran

When: Wednesday’s 10:30-11:30am

Where: Virtual(VVC link sent out weekly)

Ready to try it out? Secure message CI-Recreation Therapy or call Joni at: 515-528-6628 to get signed up!