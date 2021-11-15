Veterans Virtual Creative Writing Workshop
Creative writing
- When
-
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Creative writing is a great tool for self expression and communication, but sometimes it can be a bit intimidating! This weekly workshop is a great way to have some fun, while learning the basics of creatively putting our words onto the page. This is a virtual class so you can join us from the comforts of your home!
Who: Any Veteran
When: Wednesday’s 10:30-11:30am
Where: Virtual(VVC link sent out weekly)
Ready to try it out? Secure message CI-Recreation Therapy or call Joni at: 515-528-6628 to get signed up!