PRESS RELEASE

September 24, 2025

Des Moines, IA - IOWA – The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $5.91 million in grants to five Iowa organizations to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

The Iowa organizations receiving grants are:

Primary Health Care, Inc. $981,333

Family Alliance For Veterans of America, Inc. $1,249,491

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Inc. $2,538,510

Blue Valley Community Action, Inc. $793,184

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska $350,000

Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:

Housing and housing counseling

Health care

Financial planning services

Childcare

Legal assistance

Transportation

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Judith Johnson-Mekota, Interim Director, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 23. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration

For more information, contact VISN 23 Public Affairs Officer Brad Doboszenski at Brad.Doboszenski@va.gov, (651) 405-5635.

###

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.