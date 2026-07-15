VA proposal would cut paperwork for Veterans and survivors applying for benefits

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2026

D.C., WA - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced a proposal to cut the amount of paperwork and time it takes for Veterans to apply for VA benefits.

VA published proposals in June to reduce the paperwork burden for Veterans seeking disability compensation benefits (on VA Form 21-526EZ), as well as Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, survivor’s pension, and accrued benefits (on VA Form 21-534EZ).

By simplifying instructions and reducing redundant elements on these applications, VA is proposing to cut the disability compensation application form from 15 pages to 5 pages. VA estimates the new form would take applicants 15 minutes to complete instead of the 25 minutes it currently takes.

VA is also proposing to cut the DIC application from 20 pages to 7 pages and cut the time to complete the application to an estimated 25 minutes, down from 40 minutes.

“No Veteran or surviving family member should face unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles when seeking the benefits they’ve earned,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These proposals reflect our commitment to putting Veterans and their families first — reducing paperwork, saving time, and making the application process as straightforward as possible.”

VA is currently accepting public comment on both disability compensation benefits and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, survivor’s pension, and accrued benefits, which are available for review. The new, simplified application forms are projected to be available for use by December 2026.