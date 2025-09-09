Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins visits Des Moines VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Des Moines, IA - DES MOINES, Iowa -- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, toured the Des Moines VA Medical Center, part of the VA Central Iowa Health Care System, on Monday, September 8.

The visit included a leadership briefing with Medical Center leadership including VA Central Iowa Health Care System Director Lisa Curnes, Acting Associate Director Carla Huebner, Chief of Staff Ann Touney, Associate Director Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive Amy Kennebeck and department leaders.

During a facility tour, Secretary Collins visited the new ICU at the Des Moines VA Medical Center, which was opened in February of this year. Collins took the time stop and speak with staff and also met with United States Air Force Veteran Richard Brees, a current patient.

Secretary Collins also visited the chapel along his tour, taking time to talk with Chief Chaplain Linda L. Bruce about the chaplain service and the spiritual and emotional support provided to Veterans at VA Central Iowa Health Care System.

Later Collins presented six employees with coins to recognize their outstanding work and dedication to serving Veterans across Iowa. These recipients included Chief Nurse Matt Rankin, Homeless Programs Coordinator Jennifer Miner, Chief Supply Chain Officer Stacey Halverson, Associate Chief of Pharmacy Mary Rasmussen, Dr. Jamie Seidl, and Biomedical Information Support Specialist Richard Bahlman.

“We are deeply committed to upholding the promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families and caregivers,” said Director Lisa Curnes, VA Central Iowa Health Care System. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to showcase the great work of our staff and to demonstrate that commitment firsthand.”

Prior to visiting the Des Moines VA Medical Center, Secretary Collins also visited the Des Moines Vet Center and noted the impressive relationship between the VA Central Iowa Health Care System and the Vet Center.

“These relationships have a great impact on Veteran care,” said Secretary Collins. “It is outstanding to see the collaboration and combined effort of the Vet Center and [VA Central Iowa Health Care System].”