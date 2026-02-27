Veteran’s Health Administration Central Iowa upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Des Moines, IA - The Des Moines Veterans Administration Hospital today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

The Des Moines Veterans Administration Hospital improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

· The replacement of the boiler plant brine tank which is past it’s useful life.

· Staffing Support to contract engineers for non-recurring maintenance projects to include support for the Engineering needs required to transition to the Electronic Health Records Management System and other various improvement initiatives.

“Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the Central Iowa Veterans Health Administration Hospital to achieve that goal,” said Director Lisa R. Curnes. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

· Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.

· Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.

· Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.

· Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.

· Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.