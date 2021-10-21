COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

VA is providing COVID-19 vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility. Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.

VA is now offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to Veterans, spouses and caregivers who have already received a full series of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago. Central Iowa is not offering Pfizer booster shots. Learn more about COVID-19 booster shots in VA.

You can also receive your Pfizer booster outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/.

Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go.

We continue to encourage all eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

On behalf of the VA Central Iowa Health Care System, we want to thank our Veteran community for their patience and understanding as we continue vaccinating eligible Veterans for COVID-19. We are striving to keep everyone safe and healthy during the pandemic.

VA Central Iowa Health Care System is hosting vaccine clinics at the main campus and at the community-based outpatient clinics in Carroll, Fort Dodge, Knoxville, Marshalltown, and Mason City. VA Central Iowa HCS has medical support teams reaching out to enrolled Veterans and scheduling them for future appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans are encouraged to engage in discussion with their provider and healthcare teams to inquire about receiving vaccination against COVID-19. If you decide to get a COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your vaccination record card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your My HealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a Premium My HealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.

While vaccinations are underway, it is imperative that we continue the prevention practices we have used throughout the pandemic. These COVID-19 prevention practices keep our community safe until enough people are vaccinated. VA Central Iowa HCS is following the Executive Order signed by President Biden on Jan. 20, requiring mask wear and other public health measures to reduce the spread of the disease.

• VA Central Iowa staff, patients, and Veterans arriving for appointments will be required to wear a mask at all times and stay at least 6 feet apart.

• Wearing a mask and keeping your distance protects you and others.

• Wash your hands frequently and stay home when you are sick.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work together to vaccinate our Veterans.

SAVES LIVES ACT

On March 24, the President signed the Save Lives Act which expands VA's authority to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. SAVE LIVES Act allows VA to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers. Veterans, caregivers, and spouses eligible under the law can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA. Veterans may also visit the VA’s main page www.va.gov and click on the link near the top of the page “Vaccine information page”. Individuals may also choose to receive vaccinations through their employer, retail pharmacy, or local public health office. VA CIHCS encourages all to take the first opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.