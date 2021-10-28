The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training.

*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.

Benefits and Compensation:

Stipend ($41,742)

13 days Annual Leave

13 days Sick Leave

9 Federal Holidays Off

Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more!

Core Rotations:

Ambulatory Care

Anticoagulation

Practice Management

Geriatrics

Acute Care

Inpatient Mental Health

Leadership and Professional Development

Staffing

Elective Rotations:

Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident. They may include but are not limited to the following options:

Oncology

Administration

Outpatient Specialty Care

Outpatient Mental Health

Pain Management

Home Based Primary Care

Substance Use Disorder

Academic Detailing

More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above

Application Deadline:

Monday, January 3, 2022

For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov