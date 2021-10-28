Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training.
*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.
Benefits and Compensation:
Stipend ($41,742)
13 days Annual Leave
13 days Sick Leave
9 Federal Holidays Off
Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more!
Core Rotations:
Ambulatory Care
Anticoagulation
- Practice Management
Geriatrics
Acute Care
Inpatient Mental Health
- Leadership and Professional Development
Staffing
Elective Rotations:
Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident. They may include but are not limited to the following options:
Oncology
- Administration
- Outpatient Specialty Care
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Pain Management
- Home Based Primary Care
- Substance Use Disorder
- Academic Detailing
- More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above
Application Deadline:
Monday, January 3, 2022
For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov