 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Pharmacy Residency Program

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training. 

*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.

Benefits and Compensation:

  • Stipend ($41,742)

  • 13 days Annual Leave

  • 13 days Sick Leave

  • 9 Federal Holidays Off

  • Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more!

Core Rotations:

  • Ambulatory Care

  • Anticoagulation

  • Practice Management

  • Geriatrics

  • Acute Care

  • Inpatient Mental Health

  • Leadership and Professional Development

  • Staffing

Elective Rotations:

Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident.  They may include but are not limited to the following options:

  • Oncology

  • Administration
  • Outpatient Specialty Care
  • Outpatient Mental Health
  • Pain Management
  • Home Based Primary Care
  • Substance Use Disorder
  • Academic Detailing
  • More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above

Application Deadline:

Monday, January 3, 2022

For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov

Last updated: