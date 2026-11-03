Sarah Fredrickson

She later advanced through Facility Revenue and Prosthetics. She became the Chief of Prosthetics at Illiana VA Healthcare System before joining the Durham VA Healthcare System in 2018.



In 2022, she went on to lead operations as the Assistant Director/HCC Administrator where she serves as a member of the Executive Leadership Team serving over 90,000 Veterans at a Level 1A HCS with 11 sites of care in rural eastern North Carolina. Currently, she is serving as the interim Associate Director since July 2026. Ms. Fredrickson supported outpatient care operations through 2 major COVID-19 surges. In 2025, she developed partnerships with the Department of Defense and the County Department of Health and Human Services to launch two new Veteran healthcare clinics in a single year timeframe.

She holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration as well as a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science and an associate degree in Psychology and Sociology. Ms. Fredrickson joins us with several years’ experience in prosthetics, supply chain management, health administration services, federal acquisitions, resource management, outpatient healthcare operations, and workforce development.