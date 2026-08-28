Occupational Therapy Mental Health Fellowship Program
Central Iowa VA Health Care system offers a full-time, 12-month occupational therapy fellowship in mental health. Clinical experiences include diverse settings with rotations in Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC), Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC), HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH), and Intensive Community Mental Health Recovery Services (ICMHR).
Fellowship core elements
Central Iowa VA Health Care system offers annually from August to August, a full-time, 12-month occupational therapy (OT) fellowship in mental health. Note: This program is currently undergoing review for initial accreditation by the American Occupational Therapy Association.
Fellowship core elements include:
- Advanced, evidence-based occupational therapy practice across the continuum of care including diverse clinical diagnoses and presentations
- Mentorship from a team of clinical specialists across the spectrum of occupational therapy services
- Experiences and growth in areas of leadership, ethics and service
- Development and execution of a scholarly project focused on OT in mental health
- Interpersonal communication and inter-professional practice and education including opportunities to partner and learn alongside post-professional trainees in OT, Social Work, Psychology, and other providers in mental health disciplines
Fellowship overview
This fellowship has been designed with curriculum consistent with adult learning principles including elective options throughout the program to allow fellows to focus on areas of particular interest.
Mental Health is viewed in a holistic sense, incorporating a fully integrated framework that honors the complex interaction of physical, cognitive, emotional, and social factors influencing recovery. All learning experiences and clinical applications emphasize person-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive care. The learning objectives and didactic content are aligned with the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and developed with guidance from mental health specialists, ensuring that instruction reflects current evidence, ethical standards, and best practices in mental health rehabilitation.
Program features:
- Our facility is located in an urban area but also serves many rural Veterans; this experience provides clinical exposure to diverse populations and treatment strategies including the use of traditional video telehealth and other virtual care delivery models unique to the VA.
- 1-to-1 mentoring by subject matter experts across four clinical rotations for over 350 of the required minimum 1,400 total program hours. Mentoring includes didactic content, experiential learning activities, and scholarly experiences with an emphasis on:
- VA Medical Centers (Main Campus/Des Moines):
- Acute Care Unit: Includes a 10-bed acute mental health unit.
- PRRC: Individual and group outpatient programming focused on recovery, community integration, skill development, and IADL activities. Approximately 25 Veterans in PRRC program.
- CRRC: Site located in Des Moines to assist homeless Veterans with needs and provide support.
- HUD-VASH: OT consults and assists with IADLs to ensure smooth transition with housing and community integration. Approximately 200 Veterans are served.
- Domiciliary: Includes a 40-bed inpatient substance abuse program.
- ICMHR: OT involved in case management/coordination of care, admission process to program, home visits, and community integration for Veterans diagnosed with serious/severe mental illness (SMI). Approximately 40 Veterans in ICMHR program.
- Community Living Center: Includes a 73-bed center with short term rehab as primary focus.
- Home Based Services:
- Provide services to Veterans in their homes through the above teams/programs or as an individualized occupational therapy service.
- Will travel by self or with team members based on safety concerns.
Program Benefits
- Annual base salary
- Health benefits
- Accrue 4 hours of sick and 4 hours of annual (vacation) leave every 2 week pay period
- Eleven paid federal holidays
- Liability coverage and protection under Federal Tort Claims Act
- Uniform (scrubs) provided by VA Central Iowa Health Care System
- Medical library access
- MedBridge membership during fellowship
Fellowship Goals
Goal 1: Enhance Clinical Expertise, Professional Reasoning and Performance Skills
- Objective: Develop and refine advanced clinical skills in mental health through hands-on practice and completion of detailed curriculum with additional learning opportunities.
- Strategies:
- Implement a structured mentorship program with experienced clinicians in 4 mental health treatment areas with 1-2 elective areas.
- Organize regular literature reviews and education seminars/opportunities.
- Facilitate participation in case studies, clinical rounds, and interdisciplinary team meetings.
- Completion of formative and summative exams to assess knowledge/skill after each setting and at end of fellowship.
Goal 2: Foster Professional Development and Leadership
- Objective: Support the development of professional skills and leadership abilities necessary for career advancement and contribution to the OT community.
- Strategies:
- Offer education and training on leadership, communication, and professional ethics.
- Promote involvement in professional organizations, conferences, and networking events.
- Encourage opportunities for fellows to take on leadership roles within clinical settings or community projects.
Goal 3: Support Program Sustainability and Growth
- Objective: Ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the fellowship program through effective management, quality improvement, and resource development.
- Strategies:
- Implement continuous quality improvement processes to monitor and enhance program effectiveness.
Application
To apply for the Mental Health occupational therapy fellowship program you must meet the following criteria:
- U.S. Citizen
- Graduate of an ACOTE accredited occupational therapy program.
- Passed the NBCOT Board examination prior to the first day of the program. Anticipated exam dates or scheduled exam date for new graduates.
- State occupational therapy licensure, from any state in the U.S.
- Two letters of recommendations from individuals who can speak to their clinical skills.
- Evidence of mental health interest and pursuit of additional training/experiences in this area.
- Not be on a probation or under a learning contract at their current facility or program.
Application Process
To learn more about program and application, email Denise.Behrends@va.gov and Thuy-Duong.Nguyen@va.gov by April 15, 2026.
Dates To Remember
- Start date for submission of applications: First Monday in February
- Application deadline: April 15, 2027
- Interview days: mid-May
- Notification date: June 1, 2027
- Notification of acceptance: June 10, 2027
- Fellowship start date: August 9, 2027
- Fellowship end date: August 8, 2028
Application Review Process
The Fellowship Admission Committee carefully reviews each application. Applicants are evaluated by the committee based on these criteria:
- Academic education and degrees obtained
- Clinical, education, and/or mentoring experience
- Memberships/awards/achievements
- Responses to application questions
- Letters of reference
Please note applications reviews are holistic and consider all factors listed above and communicated to the committee through the application process.
Interview Process
Applicants will be chosen to participate in the interview process with members of the Fellowship Admissions Committee. Interview criteria used in assessing the applicant during the interview include the following:
- Applicant’s Interview performance
- Communication/leadership skills
- Ability to clearly verbalize their goals and objectives
- Reasons for applying to the fellowship
Following the interview process, members of the Fellowship Admission Committee rank their choices, and an offer for appointment to the fellowship will be made.
Contact
Denise Behrends, OTR/L, MBA
Director of Therapy Services
VA Central Iowa Health Care System
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, Iowa 50310
Phone:
Email: Denise.Behrends@va.gov
Thuy-Duong Nguyen, PPOTD, OTR/L
Co-Chair of Fellowship Program
VA Central Iowa Health Care System
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, Iowa 50310
Phone:
Email: Thuy-Duong.Nguyen@va.gov