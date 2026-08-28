Occupational Therapy Mental Health Fellowship Program

Fellowship overview

This fellowship has been designed with curriculum consistent with adult learning principles including elective options throughout the program to allow fellows to focus on areas of particular interest.

Mental Health is viewed in a holistic sense, incorporating a fully integrated framework that honors the complex interaction of physical, cognitive, emotional, and social factors influencing recovery. All learning experiences and clinical applications emphasize person-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive care. The learning objectives and didactic content are aligned with the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) and developed with guidance from mental health specialists, ensuring that instruction reflects current evidence, ethical standards, and best practices in mental health rehabilitation.

Program features:

Our facility is located in an urban area but also serves many rural Veterans; this experience provides clinical exposure to diverse populations and treatment strategies including the use of traditional video telehealth and other virtual care delivery models unique to the VA.

1-to-1 mentoring by subject matter experts across four clinical rotations for over 350 of the required minimum 1,400 total program hours. Mentoring includes didactic content, experiential learning activities, and scholarly experiences with an emphasis on:

VA Medical Centers (Main Campus/Des Moines): Acute Care Unit: Includes a 10-bed acute mental health unit. PRRC: Individual and group outpatient programming focused on recovery, community integration, skill development, and IADL activities. Approximately 25 Veterans in PRRC program. CRRC: Site located in Des Moines to assist homeless Veterans with needs and provide support. HUD-VASH: OT consults and assists with IADLs to ensure smooth transition with housing and community integration. Approximately 200 Veterans are served. Domiciliary: Includes a 40-bed inpatient substance abuse program. ICMHR: OT involved in case management/coordination of care, admission process to program, home visits, and community integration for Veterans diagnosed with serious/severe mental illness (SMI). Approximately 40 Veterans in ICMHR program.

