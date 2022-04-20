My VA Health Veteran Education Session

The Cerner Corp. will host two My VA Health Veteran patient portal user education sessions on Wed., May 4, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m., at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

The My VA Health portal team will be on-site to provide education and troubleshooting for the new patient portal. Veterans will have the opportunity to log in to their My VA Health account (https://patientportal.myhealth.va.gov) and work directly with the portal team for a hands-on learning experience. If they encounter issues (e.g., login errors, difficulty messaging providers, etc.) while accessing their account, subject matter experts will be available to troubleshoot the issue.

Please bring the following items, if available: