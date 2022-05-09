Welcome Home 2022 offers free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium all day Sat., Jul. 2, for veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard personnel and their families. Veterans, service members and their families are invited to join the Columbus VA and participating Veteran Service and non-profit organizations at the Water’s Edge Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for door prizes, swing to the Rick Brunetto Band, learn more about benefits they earned through their service, and enjoy a free lunch (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).