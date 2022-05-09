 Skip to Content

Welcome Home 2022

Columbus VA Welcome Home 2022

When
Saturday, Jul 2, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

4850 Powell Road

Powell , OH

Cost
Free

Welcome Home 2022 offers free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium all day Sat., Jul. 2, for  veterans, active duty, reserve and National Guard personnel and their families. Veterans, service members and their families are invited to join the Columbus VA and participating Veteran Service and non-profit organizations at the Water’s Edge Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for door prizes, swing to the Rick Brunetto Band, learn more about benefits they earned through their service, and enjoy a free lunch (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).  

See all events

Last updated: