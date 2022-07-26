Fall Job Fair

The Columbus VA is recruiting for the following positions:

Nurses - Nurse Practitioner (NP), Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Environmental Management Staff (EMS – Housekeeping)

Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)

Medical Support Assistant (MSA)

Interested applicants are asked to bring a current resume. Nurse Practitioner and Registered Nurse candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850a. Licensed Practical Nurse and AMSA / MSA candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850c.

For more information, call the Columbus VA HR office at 614-257-5500.