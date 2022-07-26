Fall Job Fair
When:
Wed. Sep 14, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic
First Floor, Atrium
Cost:
Free
The Columbus VA is recruiting for the following positions:
- Nurses - Nurse Practitioner (NP), Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Environmental Management Staff (EMS – Housekeeping)
- Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)
- Medical Support Assistant (MSA)
Interested applicants are asked to bring a current resume. Nurse Practitioner and Registered Nurse candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850a. Licensed Practical Nurse and AMSA / MSA candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850c.
For more information, call the Columbus VA HR office at 614-257-5500.