Fall Job Fair

When:

Wed. Sep 14, 2022, 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where:

Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic

First Floor, Atrium

Cost:

Free

The Columbus VA is recruiting for the following positions:

  • Nurses - Nurse Practitioner (NP), Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
  • Environmental Management Staff (EMS – Housekeeping)
  • Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)
  • Medical Support Assistant (MSA)

Interested applicants are asked to bring a current resume. Nurse Practitioner and Registered Nurse candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850a. Licensed Practical Nurse and AMSA / MSA candidates must fill out and bring VA Form 10-2850c.

For more information, call the Columbus VA HR office at 614-257-5500.

