Veteran Fall Festival

When: Fri. Sep 23, 2022, 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 4719 75 W. Johnstown Road Gahanna , OH Cost: Free

Columbus VA is hosting its Veteran Fall Festival during Suicide Prevention Month to encourage struggling Veterans to reach out for help. The event has information and resources for Veterans and family members to empower them and link them to care before, during and after a crisis. There will be live music, food, games, family activities, and a Vintage Car Show. Several community and Veteran Service Organizations will be there with information and resources for Veterans. The event is free and open to all military Veterans, active duty, retired, reserve, and National Guard service members and their families. For more information call 614-388-7787.