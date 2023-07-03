Boundless Freedom-Veteran Adventure Weekend

When: Fri. Jul 14, 2023, 6:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET Where: Adaptive Sports Connection’s Adventure Center 6000 Harriott Drive Powell, OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Calling Veterans and Families of ALL Abilities! Get ready for some adventure, inspiration, camaraderie, and more at Adaptive Sports Connection Boundless Freedom: Veterans Adventure Weekend. In partnership with Team Red, White & Blue and Wounded Warrior Project.

Your adventure begins ON FRIDAY evening, July 14, at a special reception at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio with Lt. General Michael Ferriter (Retired), CEO of the NVMM and some leadership grappling, tour, cocktails, food, and great conversation.

ON SATURDAY, get ready to mountain bike, kayak, fish, sail and enjoy great food (breakfast, lunch, and a cook-out with entertainment). Veteran Village available on Saturday with Veteran resources, such as VHA, PACT Act and more. Also, be ready for some special guest appearances! All this takes place at Adaptive Sports Connection’s Adventure Center. 6000 Harriott Drive, Powell, Ohio 43065 ON SUNDAY, we will be going back to downtown Columbus for to kayak along the Scioto Mile.

Hear all weekend from Deborah Ashenhurst (Friday Only), Jason Souza, MD and Adam Greathouse