VA Benefits Service Officer Consultation

Franklin County Veteran Service Office

When: Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET Where: Franklin County Veteran Service Office 280 East Broad Street Columbus, OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Register Preregistration is required using the link above or by calling 614-252-2500

For Veterans and surviving spouses! Register soon because space is limited and walk ins will not be accepted. This is NOT for individuals seeking financial assistance.

PACT Act Information

VA Pension

Survivor Benefits

VA Healthcare

Claim Overview

One on One with a Veteran Service Officer (VSO)

Call (614)252-2500 or visit https://vets.franklincountyohio.gov/ for more information

Open to Veterans in Franklin County and surrounding counties in Central Ohio