VA Benefits Service Officer Consultation
Franklin County Veteran Service Office
When:
Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET
Where:
Franklin County Veteran Service Office
280 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Preregistration is required using the link above or by calling 614-252-2500
For Veterans and surviving spouses! Register soon because space is limited and walk ins will not be accepted. This is NOT for individuals seeking financial assistance.
- PACT Act Information
- VA Pension
- Survivor Benefits
- VA Healthcare
- Claim Overview
- One on One with a Veteran Service Officer (VSO)
Call (614)252-2500 or visit https://vets.franklincountyohio.gov/ for more information
Open to Veterans in Franklin County and surrounding counties in Central Ohio