Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

VA Benefits Service Officer Consultation

Franklin County Veteran Service Office

When:

Fri. Jul 28, 2023, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm ET

Where:

Franklin County Veteran Service Office

280 East Broad Street

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Register

 Preregistration is required using the link above or by calling 614-252-2500

For Veterans and surviving spouses! Register soon because space is limited and walk ins will not be accepted. This is NOT for individuals seeking financial assistance.

  • PACT Act Information
  • VA Pension
  • Survivor Benefits
  • VA Healthcare
  • Claim Overview
  • One on One with a Veteran Service Officer (VSO)

Call (614)252-2500 or visit https://vets.franklincountyohio.gov/ for more information

Open to Veterans in Franklin County and surrounding counties in Central Ohio

