Muskingum County Fair - Veterans Day
Muskingum County Fair Sunday - Veterans Day ( Free All Day)
When:
Sun. Aug 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 pm ET
Where:
Muskingum County Fairgrounds
1300 Pershing Road
Zanesville, OH
Cost:
Free
Sunday - Veterans Day ( Free All Day)
Details about the fair can be found here https://www.muskingumcofair.com/Events-Tickets/
Muskingum County Veterans Services and VA Central Ohio Health Care will be present.
PACT Act and other VA health care information will be available.See more events