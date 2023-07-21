Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Muskingum County Fair - Veterans Day

Muskingum County Fair Sunday - Veterans Day ( Free All Day)

When:

Sun. Aug 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 9:00 pm ET

Where:

Muskingum County Fairgrounds

1300 Pershing Road

Zanesville, OH

Cost:

Free

Sunday - Veterans Day ( Free All Day) 

Details about the fair can be found here https://www.muskingumcofair.com/Events-Tickets/

Muskingum County Veterans Services and VA Central Ohio Health Care will be present.

PACT Act and other VA health care information will be available.

