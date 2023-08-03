Newark VA Clinic Resource Fair
Newark VA Clinic
When:
Wed. Sep 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Come learn more about services and programs that may be available to you, our honored Veterans.
Tour the facility and learn more about:
PACT Act and Toxic Exposure Screenings, Eligibility/Enrollment, Veterans Benefits Administration
Licking County Veteran Service Offices, Women's Program
Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program/HUDVASH
Whole Health, Nutrition and Food, MOVE Program
Therapy Dog, Voluntary Services, Veterans Justice Outreach
Chaplain Services, Connected Care, Phaser Program
Minority Veterans, Homeless Programs, Audiology
Honor Flight
Join us for light refreshments and chat with our VA staff.See more events