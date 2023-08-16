PACT Act Summer Concert
When:
Sat. Aug 19, 2023, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET
Where:
Vila Milano
1630 Schrock Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Tickets needed to attend, space is limited.
Tickets available, at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
More information, please call 614-388-7787
Columbus VA in coordination with Community Donors presents
PACT Act Summer Concert
Doors open at 5:00 PM
Concert from 6:00 - 10:00 PM
Phil Dirt & the Dozers
2nd Wind Band
Free for Veterans plus one
Free Hors d'oeuvres
Tickets available now at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00 PM