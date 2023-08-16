Skip to Content
PACT Act Summer Concert

When:

Sat. Aug 19, 2023, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET

Where:

Vila Milano

1630 Schrock Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Tickets needed to attend, space is limited.

Tickets available, at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

More information, please call 614-388-7787

 

Columbus VA in coordination with Community Donors presents

PACT Act Summer Concert

Doors open at 5:00 PM
Concert from 6:00 - 10:00 PM

Phil Dirt & the Dozers

2nd Wind Band

Free for Veterans plus one

Free Hors d'oeuvres

Tickets available now at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00 PM

