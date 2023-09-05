Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Licking County Veterans' Stand Down

Licking County Veterans' Free Event

When:

Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Canal Market District

36 East Canal Street

Newark, OH

Cost:

Free

Free Lunch: Hotdogs, Mac & Cheese, Chips, Cookies, Coffee, Lemonade, Bottled Water

Services Available

Personal Care Items, Hair Cuts, Health Department, Possible Flu Vaccine, COVID Boosters, Narcan, Housing Assistance, Legal Assistance, Local & Federal Benefits Assistance, Mental Health Services, VA Healthcare Enrollment, PACT Act & Toxic Exposure Resources,  Peer Support, Employment & Training, Drug/Alcohol Treatment, Education,  Spiritual Care, Home Repair & Purchase Programs, 1st Aid Kits, School Supplies, Limited Clothing Items, Fitness Scholarships

For More Information Contact: 740-670-5430

Brought to you by the Licking County Veterans' Service Commission

See more events

Last updated: