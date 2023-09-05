Licking County Veterans' Stand Down
Licking County Veterans' Free Event
When:
Wed. Sep 20, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Canal Market District
36 East Canal Street
Newark, OH
Cost:
Free
Free Lunch: Hotdogs, Mac & Cheese, Chips, Cookies, Coffee, Lemonade, Bottled Water
Services Available
Personal Care Items, Hair Cuts, Health Department, Possible Flu Vaccine, COVID Boosters, Narcan, Housing Assistance, Legal Assistance, Local & Federal Benefits Assistance, Mental Health Services, VA Healthcare Enrollment, PACT Act & Toxic Exposure Resources, Peer Support, Employment & Training, Drug/Alcohol Treatment, Education, Spiritual Care, Home Repair & Purchase Programs, 1st Aid Kits, School Supplies, Limited Clothing Items, Fitness Scholarships
For More Information Contact: 740-670-5430
Brought to you by the Licking County Veterans' Service Commission