Central Ohio Veterans Stand Down

EXPAND OUR SERVICES TO EVEN MORE VETERANS

“Ask a Vet to Bring a Vet” - Invite Veterans to attend. We have over 100 Providers including: VA Medical Services, Columbus Legal Aid, and more services to improve the lives of our Veterans.

At Stand Down, a Veterans only program, many of our guests’ health, housing, and job issues can be helped by one of our 100 plus social service agency representatives.

Guests are able to speak to a “real Person” and get much-needed answers toward solving their challenges.

Some of our partners are Veterans Administration, Franklin County Services, Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Board of Franklin County (ADAMH), American Red Cross, Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA), Columbus Aids Task Force (CATF), Columbus Coalition for the Homeless, Columbus Legal Aid Society of Columbus, State of Ohio Job and Family Services, plus many more.

We serve the following Ohio Counties: Franklin • Delaware • Fairfield • Knox • Licking • Madison • Marion • Morrow • Pickaway • Union

FREE LUNCH FOR VETERANS, PROVIDERS, AND VOLUNTEERS - see "more details" for more information or how to volunteer.