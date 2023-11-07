NVMM Veterans Day Ceremony
Free Veterans Day Admission at NVMM
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
National Veterans Memorial and Museum
300 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
For more details you may contact NVMM at 614-362-2800 or visit their website here: https://nationalvmm.org/
Join us in-person and online to honor and celebrate the selfless service of millions of Veterans who have defended our freedoms and way of life during our annual Veterans Day Ceremony. Our keynote speaker is Jay Anderson, U.S. Navy Veteran and Chief Operating Officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
This event is free, but registration is required for our keynote speaker. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, admission is free on Saturday, November 11 for Veterans Day.
VHA will be on site.