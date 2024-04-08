Total Solar Eclipse for Ohio
eclipse tips
When:
Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. It will especially impact Indiana and Ohio.
Be aware that potentially over a million visitors will be in Ohio and Indiana for the eclipse.
- Have a communication plan with family/friends - Cellular networks may be extra busy, remember texting will often work when phone calls won't
- Schedule errands and leave for appointments early to avoid traffic congestion
- Preplan necessary groceries and fuel
- Expect heavy traffic and long lines for local services due to additional travelers
- Review local service closures( schools, medical offices, etc)
- Have a physical map and emergency kit if traveling