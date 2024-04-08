Skip to Content

Total Solar Eclipse for Ohio

Total Solar Eclipse tips

eclipse tips

When:

Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. It will especially impact Indiana and Ohio. 

Be aware that potentially over a million visitors will be in Ohio and Indiana for the eclipse. 

  • Have a communication plan with family/friends - Cellular networks may be extra busy, remember texting will often work when phone calls won't
  • Schedule errands and leave for appointments early to avoid traffic congestion
  • Preplan necessary groceries and fuel
  • Expect heavy traffic and long lines for local services due to additional travelers
  • Review local service closures( schools, medical offices, etc)
  • Have a physical map and emergency kit if traveling

Last updated: