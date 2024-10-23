Skip to Content

3rd Annual Perry County Veterans Extravaganza

Perry County Veterans only

When:

Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Perry County Fairgrounds Coliseum

5445 OH-37

New Lexington, OH

Cost:

Free

This program is only for the Veterans who reside in Perry County.
** You must bring in military discharge (DD 214) with photo ID or Perry County Veterans ID, along with proof of residency.
* VA Healthcare ID cards and military organization member cards will not be accepted as proof (i.e.: American Legion, VFW, etc)

Hosted by Perry County Veterans Services Office, questions please call

Come out and let us share valuable Veteran resources for you and your family.

  • Food, fellowship and fun
  • Turkey giveaway
  • Food and snack trays
  • Coffee, ice cream and water

Opening remarks at 11 am
Lunch 11- 2 pm

