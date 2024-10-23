3rd Annual Perry County Veterans Extravaganza
Perry County Veterans only
When:
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Perry County Fairgrounds Coliseum
5445 OH-37
New Lexington, OH
Cost:
Free
This program is only for the Veterans who reside in Perry County.
** You must bring in military discharge (DD 214) with photo ID or Perry County Veterans ID, along with proof of residency.
* VA Healthcare ID cards and military organization member cards will not be accepted as proof (i.e.: American Legion, VFW, etc)
Hosted by Perry County Veterans Services Office, questions please call
Come out and let us share valuable Veteran resources for you and your family.
- Food, fellowship and fun
- Turkey giveaway
- Food and snack trays
- Coffee, ice cream and water
Opening remarks at 11 am
Lunch 11- 2 pm