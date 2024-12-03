Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cost-Friendly Cooking (Option 1)
When:
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The Cost-Friendly Cooking virtual class provides nutrition knowledge and skills to build confidence for cooking affordable meals at home with healthy foods. You can connect to this class on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
This class will run for three consecutive weeks on Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please plan to join all three weeks
- January 9 - Breakfast
- January 16 - Lunch
- January 23 - Dinner
To join this virtual class contact Kandace Bletzacker, Columbus VA Dietitian, at 614-257-5200 ext. 52558
Thu. Jan 9, 2025, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Jan 16, 2025, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET
Thu. Jan 23, 2025, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET