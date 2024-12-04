Skip to Content

Healthy Teaching Kitchen: Cost-Friendly Cooking (Option 2)

Healthy Teaching Kitchen

Cost-friendly cooking, nutrition, healthy

When:

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

The Cost-Friendly Cooking virtual class provides nutrition knowledge and skills to build confidence for cooking affordable meals at home with healthy foods. You can connect to this class on your smartphone, tablet or computer. 

This class will run for three consecutive weeks on Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Please plan to join all three weeks listed below. 

  • January 10 - Breakfast
  • January 17 - Lunch
  • January 24 - Dinner 

To join this virtual class contact Kandace Bletzacker, Columbus VA Dietitian, at 614-257-5200 ext. 52558

Fri. Jan 10, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Fri. Jan 17, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Fri. Jan 24, 2025, 3:00 pm UTC – 4:00 pm UTC

Other VA events

Last updated: