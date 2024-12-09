Guest Speaker Kevin Boyce: Triumph Through Adversity
When:
Where:
1st floor, Learning Resource Center
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Columbus VAs Black Education Committee will host Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce on Jan. 9, 2025.
Mr. Boyce's talk, "Triumph Through Adversity", is open to both Veterans and employees. Anyone interested in hearing this talk is invited to participate either in-person or online via Facebook live. The Facebook live event will be posted on the Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center Facebook page.