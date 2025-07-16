Free Concert - The Resilient - Vets Memorial
When:
Where:
National Veterans Memorial & Museum
300 Broad Street
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Join us on July 22 at 6:00 PM at the National Veterans Memorial & Museum for a special concert by the Resilient Band. This band is dedicated to celebrating and supporting Veterans through music, storytelling, and camaraderie.
This event promises an inspiring evening filled with performances, engaging conversations, and opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans.