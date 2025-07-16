Skip to Content

Free Concert - The Resilient - Vets Memorial

The Resilient Free Concert - Vets Memorial - July 22

When:

No event data

Where:

National Veterans Memorial & Museum

300 Broad Street

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Join us on July 22 at 6:00 PM at the National Veterans Memorial & Museum for a special concert by the Resilient Band. This band is dedicated to celebrating and supporting Veterans through music, storytelling, and camaraderie.

This event promises an inspiring evening filled with performances, engaging conversations, and opportunities to connect with fellow Veterans.

