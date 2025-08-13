Veterans Grief Support Group

The Action Program for Moving Beyond Death, Divorce, and Other Losses

The class will debunk Myths about grief:

● Time heals all wounds ● Be strong for others

● Replace the loss ● Bury your feelings

● Grieve alone ● Keep busy

Your feelings are normal and natural. The problem is that we have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.

Whether your loss is from:

● Death ● Loss of a career

● Divorce or end of a relationship ● Loss of faith

● Loss of health ● Loss of trust

The 8-Week Program will begin

Tuesday September 30, 2025 • From 2:45pm to 4:15pm

Chalmers P. Wylie VA

420 N. James Rd.

Columbus, OH 43219-1834

The class will be held every Tuesday on the Fourth floor in Conference Room 4A090. When you get off the elevator, turn right and go down hall to room.

September 30

October 7, 14, 21, 28,

November 4, 18, 25

From 2:45-4:15pm

People say you must let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that. The Grief Recovery Method® Program provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.

To register or gather more information, please contact:

Chaplain David Kuntz • Certified Grief Recovery Specialist® • 614 257-5795