Veteran Appreciation Event - Newark CBOC
When:
No event data
Where:
1855 West Main Street
Newark, OH
Cost:
Free
- VHA Enrollment
- VBA benefit claims
- PACT Act and COMPACT Act information
- Program information on suicide prevention, homeless program, women's program, Whole Health, Nutrition Connected Care, Phaser program, VJO, and Minority Veterans
- Interact with community partners, including Veterans Benefit Administration, Vet Center, Veteran Service Offices, NVMM, Honor Flights, and more!
***Bring your DD-214 and State ID to enroll or file a claim***