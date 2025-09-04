Skip to Content

Veteran Appreciation Event - Newark CBOC

Newark CBOC Veteran Appreciation Event

When:

Where:

1855 West Main Street

Newark, OH

Cost:

Free

  • VHA Enrollment
  • VBA benefit claims
  • PACT Act and COMPACT Act information
  • Program information on suicide prevention, homeless program, women's program, Whole Health, Nutrition Connected Care, Phaser program, VJO,  and Minority Veterans
  • Interact with community partners, including Veterans Benefit Administration, Vet Center, Veteran Service Offices, NVMM, Honor Flights, and more!

 

***Bring your DD-214 and State ID to enroll or file a claim***

 

