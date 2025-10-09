Skip to Content

Veterans Billiards Club

Veterans Billiards Club

The first and third Tuesday of each month through April. 

Start date: November 4th

Time: 2:00 pm-3:30 pm

Location: Cushions Billiards

Address: 5986 Westerville Rd, Westerville, OH 43081

Description: Starting in November, join Patrick Gray, Whole Health Recreation Therapist, and other veterans on select Tuesdays at Cushions Billiards in Westerville. In this group, you will learn how to play a variety of billiards games such as 8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball, one pocket, and more! The program will feature an 8-ball tournament at the end of the season in April. This program is perfect for novices or experienced players. 

To register: Please text or call Patrick at 614-496-7895 

Tue. Nov 4, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Dec 2, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Jan 6, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

Tue. Mar 3, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

