Veterans Billiards Club
When:
No event data
Where:
Cushions Billiards
5986 Westerville Road
Westerville, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans Billiards Club
The first and third Tuesday of each month through April.
Start date: November 4th
Time: 2:00 pm-3:30 pm
Location: Cushions Billiards
Address: 5986 Westerville Rd, Westerville, OH 43081
Description: Starting in November, join Patrick Gray, Whole Health Recreation Therapist, and other veterans on select Tuesdays at Cushions Billiards in Westerville. In this group, you will learn how to play a variety of billiards games such as 8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball, one pocket, and more! The program will feature an 8-ball tournament at the end of the season in April. This program is perfect for novices or experienced players.
To register: Please text or call Patrick at 614-496-7895
Tue. Nov 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Tue. Dec 16, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Tue. Jan 20, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET